Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stake Increased by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises about 1.7% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,217,000 after purchasing an additional 150,911 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 97.2% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

DELL stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.03. The stock had a trading volume of 21,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $107.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,460 shares of company stock worth $53,994,693. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

