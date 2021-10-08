W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Takes $9.25 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,893 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,253,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.5% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

Shares of VRTX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.10. 7,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,814. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $280.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.11.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

