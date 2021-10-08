Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 12,717 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,477,527 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 12,717 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.8% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $403,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $174,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,401 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $158,654,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,670 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $118.59. 89,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380,358. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.70. The stock has a market cap of $210.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

