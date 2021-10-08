Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $8.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENSG. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.24. 3,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,338. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.05 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

