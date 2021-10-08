Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 229,371 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 229,371 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Yandex were worth $28,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,808 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after buying an additional 1,011,341 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 5.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,606,000 after buying an additional 215,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,119,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,433,000 after buying an additional 65,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,505,000 after acquiring an additional 143,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YNDX. UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of YNDX traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $79.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 155.10, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yandex has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $82.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average of $69.30.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.