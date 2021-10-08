Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRDSY. Societe Generale raised Prada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays started coverage on Prada in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. 258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450. Prada has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

