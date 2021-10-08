LiquidApps Market Capitalization Reaches $11.55 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $11.55 million and approximately $63,021.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000536 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00045230 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

