Overbrook Management Corp Sells 512 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Overbrook Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 971,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,353,834. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average is $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

