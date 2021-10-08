Stipend 1-Day Volume Tops $321.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 51.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $436,787.87 and approximately $321.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,279.44 or 1.00086059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00066234 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.00349800 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.96 or 0.00597352 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00232433 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004798 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002181 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,766,425 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

