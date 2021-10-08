Odyssey (OCN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $245,938.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $245,938.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Odyssey has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00238566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00103283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

OCN is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

