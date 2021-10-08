Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Holdings Lifted by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Xencor accounts for 2.4% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.34% of Xencor worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XNCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Shares of XNCR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.98. 494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,375. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. Analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

