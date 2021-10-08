Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. CubeSmart posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,021,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,316,000 after buying an additional 837,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,970,000 after buying an additional 787,658 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,088,000 after buying an additional 716,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,042,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,261,000 after buying an additional 712,812 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

