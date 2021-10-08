Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lifted by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,097.60.

Alphabet stock traded up $13.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,797.60. 13,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,465.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,801.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,544.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,639 shares of company stock worth $419,931,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

