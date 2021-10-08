Carmignac Gestion Has $6.54 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 69,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,234,822,000 after acquiring an additional 235,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $537.15. 2,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,556. The company has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.05 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $550.61 and a 200-day moving average of $481.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

