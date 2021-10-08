BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,093 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

NYSE BWXT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,235. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,895.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $378,019. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.