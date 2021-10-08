DCF Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.9% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.43. 280,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,483,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $237.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

