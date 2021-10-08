Short Interest in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Increases By 21.7%

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,360,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 7,690,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NASDAQ:MICT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. 22,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,964. MICT has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MICT had a negative net margin of 197.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of MICT in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in MICT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MICT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MICT by 3,664.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MICT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in MICT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About MICT

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

