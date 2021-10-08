First City Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 1.2% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,873 shares of company stock valued at $28,230,267. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $118.28. 19,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,309. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.63 and a 52 week high of $119.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

