Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.45. 18,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.