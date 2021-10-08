Short Interest in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) Declines By 17.4%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 752,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:IINN remained flat at $$2.62 during midday trading on Friday. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,957. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.38. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $6.18.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

