Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,339 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.79. The stock had a trading volume of 165,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

