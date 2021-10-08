Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,086.60

Treatt plc (LON:TET) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,086.60 ($14.20) and traded as low as GBX 1,009.05 ($13.18). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 1,015 ($13.26), with a volume of 104,040 shares changing hands.

TET has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Treatt in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Treatt in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,044.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,086.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £614.35 million and a PE ratio of 45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92.

In other Treatt news, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($14.45), for a total value of £110,600 ($144,499.61). Also, insider Tim Jones acquired 2,656 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 936 ($12.23) per share, with a total value of £24,860.16 ($32,479.96). Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,205 shares of company stock worth $18,974,475.

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

