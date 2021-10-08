Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $412.42

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 412.42 ($5.39) and traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.57). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 359 ($4.69), with a volume of 332,985 shares.

WIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Wincanton from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get Wincanton alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 388.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 412.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00. The company has a market capitalization of £443.22 million and a PE ratio of 10.84.

In related news, insider Mihiri Jayaweera purchased 4,000 shares of Wincanton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,120 ($18,447.87).

Wincanton Company Profile (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.