Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.92

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 152973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Separately, Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.55. The stock has a market cap of C$222.88 million and a PE ratio of -9.46.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

