Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.34

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$49.34 and traded as low as C$45.27. Sprott shares last traded at C$45.44, with a volume of 36,284 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SII shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Sprott in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Sprott alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$44.61 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 2.4100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.89%.

About Sprott (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.