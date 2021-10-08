iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. WBI Investments increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.86. The stock had a trading volume of 181,724 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.69. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

