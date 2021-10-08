Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Position Boosted by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,240,000 after buying an additional 69,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,031,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,104,000 after buying an additional 80,354 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,978,000 after buying an additional 17,301 shares in the last quarter.

SILK stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.72. 10,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,508. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In other news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $386,980.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

