Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Purchased by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Paya worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Gtcr LLC acquired a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth approximately $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paya by 152.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Paya by 59.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,393 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Paya by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,001,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get Paya alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PAYA shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

PAYA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.04. 3,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,459. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.03.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paya Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.