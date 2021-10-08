Bullseye Asset Management LLC Invests $45,000 in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,153. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.94. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRVA. Cowen began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

