Walthausen & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.97. 4,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,287. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

