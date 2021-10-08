Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $7,487,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $29,561,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.67. 99,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,291,695. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

