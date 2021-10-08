Walthausen & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,230 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Albany International worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the second quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the second quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 28.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.18. 126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,769. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.71. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIN. Truist began coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other Albany International news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.