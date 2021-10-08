Walthausen & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,472 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SmartFinancial by 85.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SmartFinancial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

SMBK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $400.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.77.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $32.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

