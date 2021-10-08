Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

In other news, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,396.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,142,000 after buying an additional 446,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after purchasing an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,437,000 after purchasing an additional 281,616 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 17.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,940,000 after purchasing an additional 775,178 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 147,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,489. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

