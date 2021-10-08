Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.50. Guess? posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Guess? by 5,101.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GES traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. Guess? has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $31.12.

Guess? announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

