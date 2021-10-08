The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.52. 59,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,884. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.23. The company has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

