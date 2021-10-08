Pigeoncoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $23,513.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $23,513.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

