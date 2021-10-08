Beyond Finance Trading Up 17.3% Over Last Week (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and $145,567.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00062176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00143102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00093911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,522.51 or 1.00231615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,555.79 or 0.06536791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

