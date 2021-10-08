Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.03.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $351.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

