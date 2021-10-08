Lionstone Capital Management LLC Buys 27,800 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Lionstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the quarter. Black Knight accounts for about 7.9% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $32,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,656,000 after acquiring an additional 228,397 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Black Knight by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,246. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.19. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

