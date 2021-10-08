Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at $20,504,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.06. 6,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.55.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

