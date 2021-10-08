Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 75,886 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2,171.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,886 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $200.25. 1,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,182. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

