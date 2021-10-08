9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 362 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,484.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:UTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,082. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

