9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,110,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 165,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 152,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.00. 1,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,911. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $177.10 and a 52-week high of $251.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.68.

