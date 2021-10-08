Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Holdings Cut by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lowered its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Magellan Health by 4,790.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MGLN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.33. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.95 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

