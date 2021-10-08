Dean Capital Management Invests $663,000 in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Dean Capital Management purchased a new position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Resources Connection by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Resources Connection by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 360,068 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Resources Connection by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

RGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Resources Connection stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,930. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $611.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. Resources Connection’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.