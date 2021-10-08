Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.71 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $1,029,084,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after acquiring an additional 874,979 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $142,597,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 62.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,112,000 after buying an additional 640,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Dollar General stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,091. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.41. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

