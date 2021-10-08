CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Short Interest Update

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 846,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after buying an additional 765,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after buying an additional 606,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after buying an additional 521,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 273,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 295,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 185,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. 5,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.95.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

