Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $167.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.48. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.64 and a twelve month high of $178.84. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

