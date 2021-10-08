Walthausen & Co. LLC Trims Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,740 shares during the period. UMH Properties accounts for approximately 1.0% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in UMH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 78,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.87. 525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,531. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 134 shares of company stock valued at $2,990. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

